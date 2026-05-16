Founder & Partner | Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Dana Lowy is a founder and partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP where she specializes in high-asset divorce and complex custody matters. She represents an elite clientele of billionaires, athletes and entertainment producers while maintaining an uncompromising commitment to discretion. Known professionally as “The Vault,” Lowy prioritizes the reduction of courtroom conflict to protect parental well-being and significant financial estates.

This mastery of family law is further evidenced by her expertise in negotiating prenuptial and postnuptial agreements across Los Angeles and Orange County. Leveraging three decades of experience, she helped establish the firm as a premier female-founded legal institution that has grown to include 25 specialized attorneys. She has maintained a consistent presence on the Southern California Super Lawyers list for over 15 years.

