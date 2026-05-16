Partner

Greenberg Glusker

George Washington University Law School

Corporate

Providing strategic counsel on transaction structuring and executive compensation for private equity clients, Daniel Cousineau is a partner at Greenberg Glusker. He specializes in tax services for domestic and international mergers and acquisitions including reorganizations, joint ventures and debt restructurings. Cousineau recently advised the founders of Echo on the $375-million cash-and-stock sale of their crypto investment platform to Coinbase Global Inc.

Additionally, he represented American Circulation Innovation, Inc. in the strategic merger that formed FAST Group. His experience includes drafting limited liability operating agreements for investment funds and prominent artists in the entertainment industry. Cousineau previously served as a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions Tax Group at KPMG and currently focuses on the taxation of profit-sharing agreements to ensure alignment between corporate growth and executive incentives.

