Partner, Trial Chair, Co-Vice Chair

O’Melveny & Myers LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Daniel Petrocelli is a partner, trial chair and co-vice chair at O’Melveny & Myers LLP where he manages high-stakes litigation for major corporations and studios. He serves as a champion for industry leaders, recently winning a dismissal for singer Don Henley in a malicious prosecution suit and resolving claims for Gina Carano against Disney. This expertise extends to defending DC Comics in a copyright infringement lawsuit involving the co-creator of Superman.

Leveraging his trial experience, Petrocelli is currently defending TikTok in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. He maintains professional influence through his role on the board of trustees at Southwestern University School of Law and the trial advocacy board of the American Bar Association. He supports the legal community through the Association of Business Trial Lawyers.