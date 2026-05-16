Founder & Partner

Taylor & Ring

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Founder and Partner of Taylor & Ring Dave Ring has dedicated over three decades to litigating high-profile sexual abuse and wrongful death cases against major institutional defendants. He recently secured a $24-million settlement from the Los Angeles Unified School District for survivors of teacher abuse which established the largest individual victim payouts in the district’s history.

This advocacy for systemic change extends to a $20-million wrongful death settlement involving the Department of Children and Family Services and a $14-million recovery for abuse survivors at the California School for the Deaf. Ring’s litigation success directly influenced state legislation regarding mandatory disclosure of prior misconduct reports for educators across California. Leveraging this record of results he provides expert legal commentary for The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times to demystify complex civil proceedings.