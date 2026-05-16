Managing Partner, Los Angeles | Nossaman

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Managing Partner at Nossaman David Graeler leads the firm’s Management Committee while overseeing high-stakes litigation in the real estate and construction sectors. He utilizes more than 25 years of trial experience to represent public and private entities in eminent domain and commercial disputes.

Graeler has been recognized as a Litigation Trailblazer and Pioneer by the National Law Journal and consistently appears on the Los Angeles Business Journal list of the 50 Best Litigators. His leadership extends to the Association of Business Trial Lawyers where he serves on the board of governors and previously chaired the courts committee to facilitate judicial relations. He also spent six years on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Judicial Appointments Committee evaluating candidates for the Superior Court.

