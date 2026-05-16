Founder & Principal

Parker Shaffie LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Founder and Principal of Parker Shaffie LLP David Parker is a preeminent authority on California legal ethics and professional liability. He serves as a trusted advisor to the legal community where he specializes in legal malpractice defense and sophisticated business litigation. Leveraging a career spanning five decades Parker served as lead trial counsel in the seminal California Supreme Court case Viner v. Sweet, which established the but-for causation standard for malpractice actions.

This record of success includes his 2024 victory for HUB International where he secured a bench decision affirming that insurance brokers have no duty to advise on carrier solvency. He maintains a strong commitment to service as the board secretary for the Scleroderma Foundation and previously chaired the Los Angeles County Bar Association Ethics Committee.