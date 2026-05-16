Partner

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Cybersecurity

Partner at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young David Piper leverages three decades of experience to advise global companies on complex cybersecurity and securities arbitration matters. He manages high-stakes commercial disputes where he recently represented a Silicon Valley investment adviser in a $100-million failure-to-hedge claim that resolved on highly favorable terms.

This expertise extends to earn-out litigation for mental health treatment centers and the defense of global banking corporations against fiduciary malfeasance allegations. Leveraging his knowledge of data reporting, Piper currently represents clients in putative class actions involving the California Invasion of Privacy Act. He maintains professional distinction as a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and is recognized in Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Litigators in America.

