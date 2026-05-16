Senior Partner & Partner-In-Charge, Napa

Hawkins Parnell

University of Minnesota Law School

Labor & Employment

As a Senior Partner at Hawkins Parnell, David R. Johanson leads the national Employee Benefits and ERISA practice with a focus on visionary leadership and regulatory navigation. He is a nationally recognized authority on employee ownership who has advised on over 750 Employee Stock Ownership Plan transactions during his four-decade career. This record of excellence includes representing clients in high-stakes litigation before the U.S. Department of Labor and resolving tax controversies that have saved organizations millions of dollars.

Leveraging his deep regulatory knowledge, Johanson previously chaired the Legislative and Regulatory Advisory Committee for The ESOP Association and served as general counsel to the National Center for Employee Ownership. He further maintains a commitment to professional integrity as a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and a pro bono temporary judge for the Los Angeles Superior Court.