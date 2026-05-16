Partner

Crowell & Moring LLP

University of Georgia School of Law

Corporate

Partner at Crowell & Moring LLP David Stepp directs a nationally recognized international trade practice focused on customs compliance and ESG supply chain resilience. He navigates complex Forced Labor Prevention Act enforcement for global technology companies and recently secured critical U.S. market access for a major agribusiness following Withhold Release Order proceedings.

This expertise extends to counseling manufacturers on Section 232 tariffs and USMCA origin disputes to protect multi-jurisdictional competitiveness. Exercising his deep Asia-Pacific trade experience, Stepp crafts forward-looking strategies for drone and networking equipment leaders to mitigate IEEPA and Section 301 tariff exposure. Harnessing this record of results maintains his significant influence as a member of the board of directors for the Northern California World Trade Center.

