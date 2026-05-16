National Chair Employment Law, Chair Women’s Initiative, Ventura County Co-Managing Partner, Co-Chair Leadership Equality & Diversity Program

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Southwestern Law School

Labor & Employment

National Chair of Employment Law at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP Debra Ellwood Meppen serves as a primary strategist for Hollywood studio executives to prevent reputational damage through discrete negotiations. She utilizes 30 years of industry knowledge to resolve high-profile entertainment disputes before they reach public litigation. This expertise extends to Meppen’s leadership of the firm’s Women’s Initiative and the Leadership Equality and Diversity Program to foster inclusive case strategies.

Leveraging her experience as a nationally sought-after speaker, she frequently addresses audiences on innovative settlement techniques and workplace leadership. She further supports the global community through her service on the International Board of Stand with Us and the board of trustees at Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue. Meppen volunteers for UCLA Operation Mend to assist wounded veterans during their recovery.

