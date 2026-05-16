Attorney

Merlin Law Group

University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Litigation

Recognized as a leading voice for hundreds of homeowners and businesses, Derek S. Chaiken is an attorney at Merlin Law Group. He specializes in insurance coverage disputes and has earned a reputation for navigating complex denials following major property losses. Chaiken serves as general counsel to the Pacific Coast Association of Public Insurance Adjusters where he recently drafted amendments to the Public Insurance Adjusters Act to strengthen policyholder rights across California.

He maintains active memberships in the Beverly Hills Bar Association and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. He contributes to the community as the regional commissioner for the American Youth Soccer Organization Region 70 and provides guidance to families navigating recovery from the January 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires.

