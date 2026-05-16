Partner, Co-Chair, Employment; Chair, Trucking, Logistics & Warehouse Industry

Nossaman

Stanford Law School

Labor & Employment

Partner and Co-Chair of the Employment Group at Nossaman Drew Hansen leads the firm’s Trucking, Logistics and Warehouse Industry Group. He specializes in defending employers against wage and hour class actions, PAGA matters and complex unfair business practice claims. Hansen has successfully defeated class certification for major companies and serves as a discovery referee for complex commercial disputes.

His professional leadership includes active membership in the American Trucking Associations and the North American Transportation Employee Relations Association. He utilizes a competitive drive in his legal practice that originated during a successful collegiate basketball career. This focus on discipline and teamwork is reflected in Hansen’s role as a starting guard and co-captain for the University of Utah in the 1998 NCAA championship game.

