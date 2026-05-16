Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Corporate

Elliot Hinds is a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP. He drives major M&A and financing transactions for renewable energy projects, recently representing Nautilus Solar in nationwide community solar developments and Hanwha in strategic solar frameworks. His corporate practice spans healthcare and technology where he spearheads joint ventures and debt financings for leading manufacturers.

Hinds serves as board treasurer for the Climate Center and has dedicated 12 years to the Los Angeles Urban League, including nearly six years as chair. He also manages governance as a board member and secretary for GridForward to modernize energy infrastructure throughout the Western United States. This commitment to California’s transition to sustainable power is anchored by his counsel on the development and 2025 operational launch of a utility-scale battery storage project in Poway.

