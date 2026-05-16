Haidar Awad

Managing Partner

Maximus Law

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Haidar Ali Awad is the managing partner at Maximus Law. He founded his firm to provide compassionate, personalized representation in personal injury, criminal defense and commercial litigation matters. Awad emphasizes a client-centered model that prioritizes transparency and dignity, specifically addressing dealership and small-business disputes alongside complex vehicle accident claims.

Under his leadership, the firm has maintained a 4.9-star average rating across dozens of client reviews by focusing on responsiveness and integrity throughout the legal process. Beyond his practice, he serves the community in a leadership capacity as a Pike president. Awad founded Maximus Law as a mission-driven response to industry gaps in genuine client care and remains dedicated to scaling the boutique firm’s impact across Southern California.