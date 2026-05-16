Partner | Spencer Fane LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Defending high-exposure catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases for major motor vehicle manufacturers, Hannah Lee is a partner at Spencer Fane LLP. She spearheads high-volume product liability and warranty defense for the consumer and chemical product industries while overseeing more than 150 Lemon Law cases.

Lee’s record of success includes leading discovery and settlement negotiations across tough California venues while serving as a thought leader for the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel. Leveraging her status as a former Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder, she chaired both the Young Lawyers and Diversity Committees for the ASCDC. This leadership extends to her role as an educational presenter where she mentors junior associates on trial advocacy and niche sectors like vaping litigation.

