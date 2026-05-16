Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Heather Habes is a partner at Covington & Burling LLP and she focuses exclusively on insurance coverage litigation and counsels Fortune 500 companies on maximizing asset protection and recovery. She recently co-led the representation of The Nature Conservancy in the purchase of the first-ever coral reef insurance policy in the United States to fund Hawaiian restoration following storm damage.

Habes also represents Meta in multi-district litigation involving insurance for liabilities over user-related harms. She holds leadership roles within the American Bar Association Section of Litigation and co-chairs the Covington Women’s Forum in Los Angeles. Her courtroom effectiveness was demonstrated when she successfully defeated a summary adjudication motion for Art.com to recover defense costs under a directors and officers liability policy.