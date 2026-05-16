Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Yale Law School

Intellectual Property

Securing a monumental $445-million willful infringement verdict for Netlist against Micron, Hong (Annita) Zhong is a partner at Irell & Manella LLP who dominates high-tech patent litigation across international jurisdictions. She utilizes her background as a senior research scientist to dismantle complex technical claims in semiconductor fabrication and artificial intelligence.

This expertise extends to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board where she obtained critical non-institution decisions on 5G wireless and power management technologies. Deploying this tactical precision Zhong recently anchored a $191-million jury award for Pictiva Displays International involving OLED patents after Samsung proposed a mere $1.7-million payout. Beyond her trial work she serves as a fellow of MIT’s William Barton Rogers Society to advance global scholarship in science and technology.

