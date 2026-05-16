Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Intellectual Property

Ian Washburn is a partner at Irell and Manella LLP who defends high-stakes innovations across the semiconductor and biomedical sectors to secure multi-billion-dollar judgments. He acted as a principal member of the trial team that obtained a $2.3-billion final judgment against Intel which represents the largest patent judgment in U.S. history.

This proficiency in protecting intellectual property extends to his successful defense of PopSockets against infringement claims involving nearly 300 million smartphone grips. Capitalizing on this record of results, Washburn secured permanent injunctions for Skechers against multiple competitors to protect foundational design and utility patents. This $948-million award follows the resolution of complex design patent infringement suits against STQ and various competitors branded as Bruno Marc.