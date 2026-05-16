Founding Partner

Alexander Morrison + Fehr, LLP

Southwestern Law School

Labor & Employment

Founding Partner of Alexander Morrison + Fehr, LLP J. Bernard Alexander is a trial attorney who has led more than 50 cases to verdict in complex employment and civil rights matters. In March 2025, he served as co-counsel in Lewis v. Kern County, securing a $30.5-million federal jury verdict for the family of an unarmed Black man in one of the largest police shooting cases in California history.

Alexander’s recent trial record includes three verdicts ranked among California’s Top 100 Verdicts in 2023, highlighted by a $9.46-million judgment in McCray v. WestRock Services, Inc. He holds leadership roles as an executive board member of the National Employment Lawyers Association and vice president of the Foundation for Advocacy Inclusion & Resources.

