Senior Associate

RAMO

Belmont University College of Law

Intellectual Property

Recognized internally as the firm’s primary fixer Jackie Ward is a senior associate at RAMO who integrates legal expertise into the earliest stages of film packaging and distribution. She serves as the first attorney in the firm’s hybrid packaging and sales department where she navigates complex financing frameworks for high-profile action thrillers like The Beast.

This strategic agility extends to Ward’s leadership of the rights and clearance team for nationally distributed productions such as SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night and the Emmy-nominated Girls State. Harnessing her deep understanding of content monetization, she advises a diverse roster of ventures including Duplass Brothers Productions and Skydance Sports. This comprehensive support of independent cinema includes distribution deals for Oh Canada starring Richard Gere and Bride Hard starring Rebel Wilson.