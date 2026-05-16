Partner, Chair, Corporate Restructuring & Bankruptcy Group

Robins Kaplan

UCLA School of Law

Bankruptcy

Partner and Chair of the Corporate Restructuring and Bankruptcy Group at Robins Kaplan James P. Menton, Jr. guides clients through high-stakes multi-million-dollar corporate restructuring. He specializes in fiduciary disputes and creditor rights, representing a diverse roster of receivers and asset acquirers across the energy and technology sectors. Menton’s command of insolvency proceedings allows him to mitigate exposure for directors facing potential liability.

This strategic insight is informed by his previous tenure as chair of the California State Bar Business Law Section and his service on the Law360 Bankruptcy Editorial Advisory Board. He further demonstrates a commitment to justice as a former Peace Corps volunteer and recently obtained asylum for three Cameroonians. Following 12 years at the firm, Menton successfully navigated multi-million-dollar collection matters to maximize recoveries for secured creditors.

