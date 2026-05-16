Partner-In-Charge

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Corporate

Named among the Top 100 Lawyers in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Jayesh Patel is the partner-in-charge at Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP. He serves as a seasoned litigator and problem solver for family offices navigating sophisticated financial and real estate risks. Leveraging nearly four decades of experience, Patel recently secured a favorable settlement in a high-stakes federal trade secret trial during closing expert arguments.

This proactive approach to risk management allows him to resolve the toughest business issues through aggressive litigation or sensitive private advisory for domestic and international clients. He maintains a commitment to the Los Angeles community as outside counsel to The Art of Elysium to support medically fragile individuals through artistic expression.

