Founding Partner, Co-Chair of Corporate

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Founding Partner and Co-Chair of Corporate at Sklar Kirsh LLP Jeff Sklar directs a sophisticated transactional practice focused on complex mergers, acquisitions and value-driven exits for private equity-backed businesses. He couples elite legal representation with entrepreneurial innovation as the co-founder and general counsel of PortOptix, an AI-powered platform designed to increase EBITDA and exit valuations for portfolio companies.

This strategic foresight earned him the Black Swan Negotiation Award for exceptional achievement in high-stakes environment execution. Harnessing this record of success, Sklar serves on the advisory board for the Transactional Lawyering Institute where he bridges the gap between dealmaking theory and economic reality. He successfully launched a proprietary AI-driven data tool that quantifies M&A value creation and directly enhances decision-making for multi-billion-dollar investment funds.