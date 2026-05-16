Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

Duke University School of Law

Litigation

Jeffrey M. Chemerinsky is a partner at Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP. He handles high-stakes white-collar defense and commercial litigation, recently securing the dismissal of a high-profile lawsuit against the band Nirvana and UMG. Chemerinsky obtained a complete defense judgment for a real estate client on the first day of trial and negotiated a favorable settlement for Southern Motion, Inc. in a $5-million breach-of-contract action.

As a former federal prosecutor, he served as the chief of the Violent and Organized Crime Section for the U.S. Attorney’s Office overseeing all violent crime prosecutions in Los Angeles. He currently represents Prop 28 author Austin Beutner in a lawsuit against LAUSD to enforce mandated arts and music education funding for hundreds of thousands of students.