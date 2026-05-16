(Fletcher)

Of Counsel

Murtaugh LLP

UC Law San Francisco

Litigation

Resolving complex fiduciary disputes and high-stakes probate litigation across California, John P. Deily is of counsel at Murtaugh LLP. He has built a 40-year reputation as a courtroom advocate and settlement strategist, recently prevailing in breach of fiduciary duty and trustee removal cases. Deily’s work involves managing contested accountings and beneficiary claims that often exceed $10 million in value.

Beyond his practice, he serves as a mediator and expert witness while mentoring younger attorneys through complex litigation strategy. He demonstrates civic leadership through his service on the board of the Coastal Ranches Conservancy to support land conservation and wildlife connectivity along the Gaviota Coast. Deity also contributed to the profession by serving on the executive board of the Orange County Bar Association Trusts & Estates Section from 1994 to 1997.