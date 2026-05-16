(Berbay Marketing)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Named partner of Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP, John Scheerer manages billion-dollar trust and estate litigation matters involving some of the most prominent families in California. He recently co-led the successful defense of a $3-billion claim against the Barron Hilton Trust where he secured a summary judgment victory following years of contested probate litigation.

This expertise extends to the representation of a trustee in a $100-million dispute where Scheerer obtained terminating sanctions due to the theft of attorney-client privileged documents. Leveraging this record of trial success, he serves as the secretary for the Beverly Hills Estate Planning Council and vice-chair of professional responsibility for the ABA Real Property Trust and Estate Law Section.

