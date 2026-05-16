John Taylor
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Founding Partner
Taylor & Ring
University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
Litigation
CAALA Hall of Fame inductee John Taylor is the founding partner at Taylor & Ring who has tried more than 140 cases to verdict throughout an elite career spanning 48 years. He secures multi-million-dollar recoveries for victims of police violence and institutional sexual abuse while forcing systemic policy changes across Southern California school districts.
This track record includes a $35-million jury verdict against Pomona Unified School District and a $28-million settlement for survivors of primary school abuse. Deploying his status as a diplomate in the American Board of Trial Advocates, Taylor works to elevate trial standards through advocacy initiatives that protect consumer rights. This expertise manifested in a $9.5-million settlement with the LAPD representing the largest pre-trial recovery in a police shooting case within Los Angeles.