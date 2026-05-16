Associate

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Corporate

Preserving multi-generational wealth through tax-efficient estate planning, Jordan C. Parr is an associate at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP. He crafts bespoke strategies for high-net-worth individuals while navigating the sensitive family dynamics accompanying probate and conservatorship administrations. Leveraging a background in church ministry he blends legal technicality with empathy to resolve emotionally charged disputes involving $20-million-dollar estates.

This expertise is reflected in Parr’s success pursuing elder abuse claims to recover valuable rental properties and guiding personal representatives through court confirmations of real property sales. He serves on the executive committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association Trusts and Estates Law Section and on the board of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He supports the elder law community by advancing professional standards and legislative developments within Southern California.