Attorney | Kaufman Legal Group

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Senior Attorney of Kaufman Legal Group Joseph Guardarrama advises candidates, elected officials and corporations on governmental ethics and election law. He draws on his seven-year tenure as a planning commissioner for the City of West Hollywood to manage complex land use, zoning and California Environmental Quality Act compliance matters.

Guardarrama is a former president of the California Political Attorneys Association and currently serves on the board of the American Association of Political Consultants Foundation. His commitment to diversity and inclusion earned him recognition as a 2024 DEI&A Visionary and Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He provides ongoing counsel to the California Legislative Latino Caucus and helped defeat Proposition 27 on behalf of a coalition of Native American tribes.