Partner, Finance

Blank Rome LLP

Loyola Law School

Bankruptcy

Joseph Welch is a partner in the finance practice at Blank Rome LLP who specializes in complex restructurings and high-stakes agribusiness insolvency litigation. He acts as a primary advisor to Fortune 100 lenders and agricultural leaders while navigating multi-million-dollar secured lending transactions across the California market.

This expertise in supply chain disruption allowed him to design an elegant intercreditor agreement for a $60-million annual revenue tomato grower to prevent hostile foreclosure. Deploying this tactical precision, Welch represented personal injury plaintiffs in the Western Concrete Pumping bankruptcy to eliminate third-party releases for insiders and maximize victim recoveries. Such results include serving as lead counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors during the HyreCar restructuring to preserve asset pools for stakeholders.

