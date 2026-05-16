Partner & Co-Chair of the Data Privacy & Cybersecurity

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Emory University School of Law

Cybersecurity

Co-Chair of the Data Privacy & Cybersecurity practice at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Kamran Salour provides human-centered incident response strategies for Fortune 500 companies and critical healthcare providers. He recently orchestrated a non-traditional notification process for a women’s shelter breach to protect survivors from potential interception by domestic abusers.

This strategic risk management extends to resolving a ransomware crisis for a migrant-serving medical clinic through bilingual protocols that prevent total insolvency. Leveraging this record of success, Salour uncovered critical proof in a video game contract dispute to block an attempted fraud involving weaponized email records. His commitment to the profession includes mentoring emerging practitioners and tracking emerging AI-enabled social engineering trends through his recurring Cyber Capsule content.