(© Gittings Photography)

Partner | Covington & Burling LLP

University of Chicago Law School

Corporate

Partner at Covington and Burling LLP Kate Kraus provides national leadership in tax planning and complex corporate structuring. She utilizes over 20 years of experience to advise on partnership matters including high-profile professional sports team investments like the $2-billion Chicago White Sox deal. Her expertise in internal restructurings is evidenced by her management of a platform joint venture holding $2.5 billion in real property.

Transitioning into renewable energy, Kraus has advised on the transfer of over $1 billion in energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. She further serves as a primary authority on the Bipartisan Budget Act and co-chairs the Practising Law Institute conference on this subject. She maintains active professional engagement through the Real Estate Roundtable Tax Policy Advisory Committee and the ABA Tax Section.