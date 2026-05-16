Partner

Waymaker LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America for White Collar Criminal Defense in 2026, Keri Curtis Axel is a partner at Waymaker LLP. She utilizes her background as a former federal prosecutor and SEC enforcement attorney to represent individuals in investigations involving the DOJ and FTC.

Axel is currently serving as lead counsel for former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig in a criminal case regarding sports betting. In 2025, she led the defense of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm in a $1-billion cryptocurrency trial that culminated in a mistrial. Her community service includes leading the capital campaign to rebuild the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center following its destruction in the Eaton Canyon Fire.