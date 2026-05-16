President & CLO

HRC Fertility

Rutgers Law School

Corporate

President and Chief Legal Officer at HRC Fertility Kerry Ayazi leads enterprise-wide legal affairs, regulatory compliance and corporate governance for one of the nation’s premier IVF networks. She recently navigated the organization’s geographic expansion into Northern California and Nevada while strengthening quality systems to increase patient access to fertility preservation services.

Ayazi previously directed the regulatory strategy for a major reproductive healthcare provider’s first telehealth program, establishing compliance protocols and safeguards under evolving state telemedicine laws. Her leadership extends to serving as an advisory board member and volunteer chief ethics and compliance officer for Child Foundation, where she manages U.S. Treasury OFAC licenses to maintain humanitarian programs in conflict zones. Ayazi also supports the legal community by mentoring law students and serving as a moot court judge.