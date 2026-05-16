Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Loyola Law School

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Kevin S. Kinigstein is a partner at Cox, Castle and Nicholson where he directs the firm’s Seniors Housing Practice Group. He represents an elite roster of developers, investors and private equity funds in complex healthcare real estate matters across the West Coast. Over the past 17 years, Kinigstein has transformed the seniors housing practice from a single client representation into a regional leader covering independent living and skilled nursing facilities.

This record of success includes negotiating a $46-million construction financing package for a California development project and managing a $30-million acquisition in Georgia. He serves as a strategic extension of his clients’ teams by advising on regulatory risks and multi-party joint ventures within the life sciences and mixed-use sectors and provides comprehensive counsel on property management agreements for large-scale energy projects.