(Gittings Photography)

Litigation Partner & Co-Chair of Product Liability & Mass Torts

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Litigation Partner and Co-Chair of Product Liability and Mass Torts at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Kimberly Branscome handles complex defense strategy for long-running mass tort litigations. She recently directed the defense strategy for GSK in thousands of cancer-related claims and serves as lead trial counsel for Johnson & Johnson in talcum-based baby powder litigation.

Her leadership helped grow the firm’s Los Angeles office to more than 30 lawyers within her first year of joining. Following the January 2025 wildfires, Branscome leveraged her legal expertise to assist Pacific Palisades neighbors with insurance recovery and related relief efforts. Her courtroom impact is demonstrated by securing complete defense verdicts on claims for 11 of 15 plaintiffs in a Monsanto PCB trial seeking $4.1 billion.

