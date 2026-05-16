Office Managing Partner

Michelman Robinson

Southwestern Law School

Labor & Employment

Office Managing Partner at Michelman Robinson Lara A.H. Shortz leads the firm’s flagship Los Angeles office while advising management on complex workplace restructurings and high-stakes executive transitions. She commands a nationally recognized employment practice that serves high-profile hospitality and private equity clients facing multimillion-dollar severance negotiations.

This operational expertise extends to navigating WARN Act compliance and sensitive workplace investigations to preserve organizational stability during large-scale workforce transformations. Shortz also supports vulnerable families by facilitating expanded access to critical services through her work with Ronald McDonald House Charities. She successfully orchestrated the firm’s West Coast expansion by accelerating lateral recruitment across corporate and real estate sectors during her first year as Los Angeles office managing partner.

