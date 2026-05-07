Partner

Greenberg Glusker

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Intellectual Property

Certified Information Privacy Professional Laurie Selkowitz is a partner at Greenberg Glusker who specializes in the intersection of artificial intelligence and data security for Fortune 500 companies. She navigates complex issues involving machine learning and the Internet of Things while drafting sophisticated agreements for SaaS and cloud technology offerings.

This proficiency extends to the monetization of content across digital platforms where Selkowitz negotiates FAST streaming distribution deals for international media entities. Leveraging this record of results she advises clients on breach notification requirements and manages the response process for high-stakes cybersecurity incidents. She maintains a significant presence in the community as a member of the board of governors for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and an ambassador for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.