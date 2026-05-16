Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Linda Igarashi is a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP where she spearheads high-stakes corporate transactions for public and private institutions. She serves as a dynamic dealmaker and strategist delivering counsel on complex mergers, acquisitions and debt financings across the healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Leveraging her previous experience as a financial analyst for the Federal Reserve Bank, Igarashi prioritizes risk management while facilitating cross-border joint ventures throughout Latin America. Her record of success includes representing Pathward Financial in the multi-million-dollar sale of its commercial insurance premium finance business and guiding Inneo through various strategic portfolio acquisitions. This expertise extends to her leadership within the firm Orange County Diversity and Inclusion Working Group and her role as a former Latina commissioner for the Hispanic National Bar Association.

