Partner

Keystone Law Group, P.C.

California Western School of Law

Litigation

Founding Member of the Keystone Law Group Executive Committee Lindsey F. Munyer manages some of the most sensitive probate and trust matters in California. She has settled hundreds of cases including her high-profile representation of the estate of producer Steve Bing where she negotiated over $14 million in settlements.

This mastery of trust litigation is further evidenced by Munyer’s victory in the Sklut Family Trust matter which resulted in the recovery of siphoned assets and the imposition of bad-faith double damages. Leveraging her LLM in taxation she clarifies complex gift classifications and offshore asset disclosures for high-net-worth clients. She further contributes to legal education as a former adjunct professor of trusts and estates at Glendale University College of Law.