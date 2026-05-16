Partner, Co-Chair of Pay Equity & Transparency Group | Fisher Phillips LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Labor & Employment

Successful in obtaining a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 399 on behalf of the California Chamber of Commerce, Lonnie D. Giamela is a partner and co-chair of the Pay Equity & Transparency Group at Fisher Phillips LLP. He represents national corporations across the automotive and hospitality sectors in complex wage-hour class actions and PAGA matters. He utilizes his background in family-owned restaurants to provide operationally viable counsel, which includes authoring more than 500 employee handbooks and conducting over 4,000 seminars for HR professionals.

Giamela also serves as a mediator for the Los Angeles Superior Court and United States District Court panels to resolve high-stakes litigation. His courtroom effectiveness was recently demonstrated by his success in defeating class certification for a landmark case involving 46,000 alleged misclassified independent contractors.

