Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Stanford Law School

Corporate

Managing complex private equity transactions and leveraged buyouts for leading firms like TPG and Clearlake Capital Group, Luke Guerra is a corporate partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He specializes in highly structured mergers and acquisitions across the entertainment, cybersecurity and fintech industries. He recently advised Clearlake Capital on the sale of TEAM Technologies and represented Cogenuity Partners in its acquisition of United Safety and Survivability Corporation.

Guerra’s community leadership includes serving on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles and the Mexican American Bar Foundation. He also led a pro bono team that successfully petitioned for guardianship and Special Immigrant Juvenile Status for teenagers from El Salvador and Nicaragua. He recently guided Alkegen through a comprehensive liability management and refinancing transaction that captured more than $100 million in debt discount.