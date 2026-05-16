Managing Shareholder

Shegerian & Associates

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Labor & Employment

Achieving a landmark $103-million age discrimination jury verdict in Slagel v. Liberty Mutual, Mahru Madjidi is a managing shareholder at Shegerian & Associates. She advocates for employees in high-stakes litigation involving whistleblower retaliation and wrongful termination. Her trial expertise is further evidenced by securing a $14-million gender discrimination verdict against UC Regents and a $3.5-million fraud victory in the Incalza v. Porsche Design matter.

Leveraging this record of courtroom success, Madjidi mentors junior attorneys and shapes firm strategy to advance workplace equity for women in law. She maintains professional standing through active memberships in the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the Consumer Attorneys of California. Also she contributes to the local cultural landscape by performing as a member of the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic.

