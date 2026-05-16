Associate

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Saint Louis University School of Law

Corporate

Achieving a full reversal of property tax reassessment before the Los Angeles County Assessment Appeals Board Margaret H. Strong is an associate at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP. She manages a multifaceted trusts and estates practice where she implements sophisticated lifetime gifting strategies to preserve wealth for multi-generational heirs. This precision extends to Strong’s work as a successor trustee guide where she marshals accounts and coordinates estate tax filings following high-value incapacities.

Harnessing her background as a professional classical cellist she applies collaborative discipline to represent personal representatives in technical probate proceedings across multiple counties. Her advocacy for vulnerable populations includes bringing successful claims for undue influence to restore original estate plans. Strong remains a dedicated youth mentor as a volunteer coach and referee for AYSO Region 214.