Partner

Sanchez & Amador, LLP

Notre Dame Law School

Labor & Employment

Elected to the prestigious College of Labor and Employment Lawyers in 2025, Marytza J. Reyes is a partner at Sanchez & Amador, LLP. She co-chairs the firm’s employment litigation group where she defends Fortune 500 corporations against complex harassment and whistleblower claims. This proficiency is grounded in her execution of over 150 internal workplace investigations involving high-level executive leadership and department-wide EEO allegations.

Beyond the courtroom Reyes provides strategic counsel as an administrative law judge for a major Southern California tribal council regarding internal employment disputes. She serves as the vice chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Labor & Employment Section and will assume the role of chair in the coming year. She supports local community outreach as the vice president of communications for the National Charity League.

