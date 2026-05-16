Managing Partner - Pasadena

RMO LLP

University of Pittsburgh

Litigation

Mathew McKenna Wrenshall is the managing partner - Pasadena at RMO LLP who specializes in resolving high-conflict inheritance disputes and trust contests. He manages the day-to-day operations of the firm’s Pasadena office while leading business development within the Southern California probate market.

Wrenshall recently established an emergency conservatorship for a divorcee targeted by international fraudsters to secure millions of dollars in assets before they were permanently siphoned overseas. This expertise extends to obtaining financial elder abuse judgments where he secured double damages and attorney fees against a neighbor who exploited an elderly victim. Exercising his role as a tactical litigator he recovered the title to a home for a client who had been defrauded into signing over her property to relatives.

