(Christopher Todd Studios Inc.)

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Whittier Law School

Litigation

Co-Managing Partner at Easton & Easton, LLP Matthew D. Easton has recovered more than $500 million for personal injury clients since 2009. He integrates advanced trial technology with aggressive litigation strategies, a combination that recently secured a $22.5-million settlement involving complex employer liability.

Easton’s professional insight is frequently sought by the academic and media sectors, leading to his tenure as an adjunct professor and his role as a weekly legal commentator for the LA Angels’ official radio station. A fluent Spanish speaker and Eagle Scout, he serves the legal community through active membership in the Consumer Attorneys of California and the American Association for Justice. He recently obtained the highest personal injury settlement in Los Angeles County, a $26-million recovery for an injured construction worker.

