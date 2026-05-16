Partner

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Recognized as California’s premier employment attorney for first responders, Matthew McNicholas is a partner at McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP. He represents law enforcement officers and firefighters in high-stakes civil rights litigation where he has secured over $150 million in total verdicts. This record includes a $13.1-million discrimination verdict and an $11.56-million recovery for an LAPD K9 trainer facing whistleblower retaliation.

Leveraging his role as panel counsel to the Los Angeles Police Protective League, McNicholas compels institutional changes to arrest and fire inspection procedures. He maintains leadership in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and the American Board of Trial Advocates. He establishes annual education scholarships for the children of San Francisco union firefighters to support public service families.

