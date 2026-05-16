Partner, Chair, Employment

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

University of San Diego School of Law

Labor & Employment

Partner and Chair of Employment at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young Melanie Ronen serves as a strategic architect for the firm’s West Coast expansion and high-stakes litigation defense. She recently spearheaded the legal strategy for the City of Long Beach in a significant race discrimination class action involving over 1,000 employees while managing complex discovery across a three-year tenure.

This expertise extends to the financial services sector where Ronen successfully enforced arbitration agreements to dismiss class claims in a major PAGA action. Such tactical precision was further demonstrated in her defense of Southwestern Industries where she secured favorable settlements in multifaceted wage and hour disputes. Beyond her courtroom advocacy she provides community leadership as a member of the board of directors for the Mayor’s Fund for Long Beach to support local educational equity.

