Partner | Venable LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Navigating complex entertainment and media disputes for more than three decades, Michael Garfinkel is a partner at Venable LLP. He represents major studios, production companies and talent in matters involving copyright, trademark and right of publicity claims. He is currently representing the co-trustee of the Richard Simmons estate in a high-profile dispute, recently prevailing on an anti-SLAPP motion to protect his client’s interests.

Additionally, Garfinkel defends global media company Studio 71 against novel copyright claims regarding social media influencer content. He maintains a significant commitment to civil rights through his appointment as the regional board chair of the Anti-Defamation League, an organization he has supported for 20 years. His successful litigation record includes the November 2024 resolution of a high-profile defamation and business interference lawsuit on behalf of the band All Time Low.